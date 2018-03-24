Book published

PESHAWAR: The first book of columns of a budding journalist and columnist Asif Khan Turk has been published.

The publication ‘Aas Paas’ has 28 columns which were published in Daily Akhbar-e-Khyber, Peshawar, Daily Mashriq, Peshawar and Daily Jang, Rawalpindi.

Different social problems have been discussed in these columns apart from some specific topics.

The preface has been written by a senior educationist and columnist Dr Humayun Huma. Ilm-o-Irfan Publishers, Lahore, has brought the book in the fine print.

The book would be formally launched at the Peshawar Press Club in the first week of April. The National Book Foundation and other known organisations will distribute the publication.