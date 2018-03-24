Welcome Windies

While Karachi’s cricket enthusiasts are still jumping with joy over the first Pakistan Super League final being held in the city tomorrow, there is another equally exciting tournament kicking off in the city come April 1. The event is none other than the arrival of the West Indies cricket team in Karachi. The revival of home cricket tournaments has come after an immensely long wait, and a much depressing one. The last time the Pakistani cricket team played on its home ground was against Zimbabwe in 2015. But the cricket crazy nation is going to witness three more international T20 matches at the National Stadium, Karachi.

The event had its fair share of ups and downs. Initially, this rather short visit of the West Indies team was expected to happen in March 2018. However, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi explained that the tour was delayed by a month owing to unforeseen weather, logistical issues and security challenges. It is hoped that the Windies’ tour will pave way for more regular international cricket in the country.

Syed Shayan Ahmed

Karachi