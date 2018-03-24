Addicted

As big as Karachi is, it is no surprise that the crimes committed in the city are equally big and serious in nature. But the most ignored crime of the city is the supply and consumption of drugs. These drugs include weed, opium and cocaine among others. Despite a rise in the number of drug addicts, the business continues to flourish, that too in broad daylight. Incapacitated by their addictions to focus on anything positive, a large number of the city’s youth has distanced itself from education. Take one small drive around your town, and you will come across people a number of addicts lying unconsciously on roadside pavements.

The question, however, is that where are these drugs coming from? We may not know the answer yet, but we might want to if we wish to eradicate this menace from our society.

Tasmia Aziz

Karachi