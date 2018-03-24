Sat March 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

March 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Referee who kicked player has ban doubled

Referee who kicked player has ban doubled

PARIS: French referee Tony Chapron’s ban for tackling a player in a Ligue 1 game was doubled on Friday as he lost his appeal, according to sources close to the disciplinary process.Chapron was banned for three months for kicking Diego Carlos, a Nantes player, during a game against Paris Saint-Germain in mid-January. The referee, who had already announced plans to retire this summer, appealed in an attempt to return before the end of the season. The move backfired on Friday however as the French Football Federation appeals commission doubled the punishment to six months.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar