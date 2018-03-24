Engro commemorates Earth Hour

KARACHI: Engro Corporation, Pakistan’s largest group of companies, joined thousands of organisations worldwide to commemorate the global Earth Hour campaign for the year 2018, a statement said.

Engro Corporation turned off all its external lights and dimmed all non-essential lighting in its facilities as people and organisations around the world turned off their lights in support of action on global climate change; thus, reinforcing the company’s commitment to addressing environmental changes and driving an even larger impact, it added.

Created by World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Earth Hour began in 2007 as a way for individuals and businesses to show how simple steps can make a significant impact on addressing climate change.

It became a global movement in 2008 with more than 50 million people participating, and today it is the largest grassroots environmental movement in the world with more than 7,000 cities and towns in 172 countries and territories and hundreds of millions of people participating across seven continents, the statement said.