China has reduced army size by 300,000, says Li Keqiang

BEIJING: China has basically completed the task of reducing the armed forces by 300,000 troops, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday.

Li made the remarks when delivering his annual government work report to lawmakers during the opening meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held in Beijing from March 5 to 20.

Over the past five years, under the leadership of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and the Central Military Commission, China has embarked on a new stage in strengthening and energising the armed forces, Li said.

"We have undertaken major missions involving the protection of maritime rights, countering terrorism and maintaining stability, disaster rescue and relief, international peacekeeping, escort services in the Gulf of Aden, and humanitarian rescue." Military equipment has been significantly modernized, and China has deepened military-civilian integration, Premier Li noted.

China will raise its defense budget by 8.1 percent in 2018, according to a budget report to be submitted to the national legislature Monday, up from last year's 7 percent. The 2018 defense budget will be 1.11 trillion yuan (175 billion U.S. dollars), according to the report available to media before the first session of the 13th National People's Congress opens Monday morning.