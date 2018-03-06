Tue March 06, 2018
March 6, 2018

ECP starts training 900, 000 polling staff

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started the process for training of nine hundred thousand polling staff. In the first phase, training of lead trainers, who are officers of the Commission, began in Lahore and Peshawar.

The process would be completed in all the four provinces by March 16. In the second phase, three thousand master trainers would be trained from first of next month. This would be followed by training of polling staff in May this year.

