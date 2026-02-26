Eric Dane's costar under fire for hurling accusations at him after his death

An actress who appeared on Grey's Anatomy is being slammed for publicly criticising Eric Dane in the days after his death.

Laura Ann Tull took to Threads last week, describing Dane as an “evil … bully,” a “coward,” and a “narcissist.” In her post, she accused him of mistreating her on set.

She went on to claim that she played a role in his 2012 exit from the long-running medical drama, writing that she contacted an assistant to series creator Shonda Rhimes shortly before his departure was announced, though she did not provide evidence.

“I am why he was fired from ‘Grey’s,'” she wrote in her lengthy rant (via Complex), without providing evidence. “I called [Shonda] Rhimes’ assistant two weeks before they announced his termination. Rhimes I doubt will ever admit that.”

The posts prompted swift backlash online, with critics accusing Tull of speaking ill of someone who can no longer defend himself. Some questioned the timing of her remarks, particularly given Dane’s recent death following a battle with ALS, while others challenged whether she had appeared on the show at all, noting the credit does not appear on her IMDb page.

Tull went on to defend her comments, arguing that Dane’s passing does not negate what she described as harm she experienced. She also pointed to a 2018 Medium essay in which she made similar allegations, claiming she had heard through a SAG-AFTRA representative that Dane referred to her as “weird.”

Tull alleged she never directly spoke with Dane but overheard him discussing her, and also mentioned fellow Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey in her account.

Dane, who also starred in Euphoria, was diagnosed with ALS in April 2025. His family announced his death last week, describing his illness as a “courageous battle” and thanking fans for their support.