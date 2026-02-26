Benny Blanco's dirty feet in debut podcast divide the internet

Benny Blanco is trending for more than just launching a new show: resting dirty feet up on a sofa.

The 37-year-old producer debuted his Friends Keep Secrets podcast on Feb. 24, but viewers quickly zeroed in on his appearance as he lounged barefoot on a couch with his visibly dirty feet resting on the cushions.

The YouTube comments section filled up fast with some fans saying he should wash his feet, while others dubbed the look “filthy.”

That moment wasn't the only controversial thing about the pilot, as midway through the episode, Blanco intentionally passed gas on camera. Critics on X couldn't help but question his fiancée, Selena Gomez's choice to marry him.

Gomez later posted a video to her Instagram Stories kissing Blanco and wrote that she falls “more and more in love” with him every day.

Blanco previously addressed his hygiene in a 2024 interview, revealing he doesn’t shower daily and avoids frequent shampooing, believing natural oils need time to replenish.