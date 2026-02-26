Jeffrey Epstein blamed King Charles as Andrew left trade enjoy job

Jeffrey Epstein blamed King Charles after brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor lost his trade enjoy job.

The ex Prince, who quit from his job as the

Representative for International Trade and Investment in 2001, did so right after allegations over paedophilia.

In one email obtained in Epstein files, the convicted sex offender wrote: “I assume he knows that this is Charles’ doing”.

He went on to say: “I’m sure this is good for him, he will now be free”.

Epstein also sent an article to pal Ghislaine Maxwell about Andrew’s resignation who then responded “why?”

Epstein replied: “I think he wants to make money”.

This comes as Royal author Robert Hardman tells Daily Mail: Andrew "hardly seemed bothered about the Epstein scandal

Mr Hardman concluded: "Even if the current police investigation comes to nothing, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s bovine lack of remorse for the damage he has inflicted on both the institution and the family has ensured one thing: The King has not yet finished with his brother."