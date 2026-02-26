Shamed Andrew can no longer take the ‘heat’ of his actions

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is under immense pressure days after his arrest.

The ex Prince, who was taken by the Thames Valley Police last week over alleged misconduct in public office, is feeling the pressure of his friendship with Jeffrey Esptein.

"He is an arrogant, self-assured man – but even he must be feeling the heat. To live with this kind of pressure must take its toll on anyone - unless they are somehow completely oblivious to the gathering storm. He must be living with constant fear about what will be revealed next," expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror.

Meanwhile, commentator Afua Acheampong-Hagan adds: “I don't doubt that this has had a great effect on his mental health. I don't doubt that at all, but again, two things can be true at once: this can be affecting his mental health but he still has to be held accountable."

"Andrew is having difficulty acknowledging reality and it was increasingly causing concern at the Palace," a source told the Mail

The source reveals Andrew is upset as his plans for a state funeral are quashed.

Andrew was taken in for an 11-hour questioning by the police under suspicion of ‘misconduct in public office’. Meanwhile, 12 different forces are investigating the alleged crimes Andrew has been accused of since the release of the Epstein files.

The King has insisted that the “law must take its course”.