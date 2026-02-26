FIFA World Cup security concerns spike after recent cartel violence in Mexico

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he is confident Mexico can host successful World Cup matches despite recent cartel violence in parts of the country.

Mexico is set to co host the 2026 tournament with Canada and the United States from June 11 to July 19. Speaking to news agency AFP, Infantino said he remains confident about preparations.

"Very reassured, everything's good. It's going to be spectacular," Infantino told the news agency.

Violence broke out in Jalisco after the reported killing of Jalisco New Generation cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho.

Authorities declared a code red security situation in the state, where Guadalajara is scheduled to host four World Cup matches.

Five matches are planned in Mexico City and four in Monterrey.

Earlier Tuesday, FIFA said it was "closely monitoring" the situation in Mexico.

A FIFA spokesperson added the governing body would "remain in constant communication with the authorities".

"We will continue to follow the actions and directions from the different government agencies, aimed at maintaining public safety and restoring normalcy, and we reiterate our close collaboration with federal, state, and local authorities," they said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said there was "no risk" to World Cup fans and offered "full guarantees" for their safety.