King Charles asked to lean on Princess Anne to avoid ‘media circus’
King Charles is asked to take support from Princess Anne amid tough times
King Charles is urged to turn to his sister, Princess Anne, amid ongoing Royal crisis.
His Maiesty, who has now pledged support to authorities in finding out a solution for his defamed brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, is told to look for opinions different than his own.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Daily Mail: “She relishes a high workload and usually undertakes the most royal engagements of any royal. However, she prefers to avoid the media circus that follows the most high profile royals.”
“She is absolutely pivotal in keeping public support for the monarchy,” he adds.
The expert notes: 'What Anne can offer King Charles, who reportedly has been under pressure from William over his handling of this crisis, is down to earth advice.'
Mr Fitzwilliams notes ‘it is pivotal that Charles listens to views which differ or are opposed to his own'.
King Charles III or Charles Philip Arthur George, is the reigning King of England and is the son of the late Queen Elizabeth who died back in 2022. From his first marriage to Princess Diana, King Charles has two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry but his current partner right now is Queen Camilla, with her he shares no heirs to the throne. The King is best known for his bid for environmental conservation and holds that as his biggest priority.
-
Andrew Mountbatten, Virginia Giuffre's photos attached to Buckingham Palace gates
-
Fears erupt about Sarah Ferguson pulling a ‘Harry’ while sitting on a king’s ransom: ‘Her leverage still stands’
-
Prince Harry, Meghan face fresh calls to lose royal titles over ‘pseudo-royal’ visit
-
Andrew fears what comes next as Jeffrey Epstein scandal deepens
-
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are now facing the same wait as their parents: ‘Their future has to be decided’
-
Australia’s former PM gives his honest take against the British monarchy: ‘It remains this anachronism’
-
Shamed Andrew ordered to curb hobby: ‘It’s a bad look’
-
Shamed Andrew can no longer take the ‘heat’ of his actions