King Charles asked to lean on Princess Anne to avoid ‘media circus’

King Charles is urged to turn to his sister, Princess Anne, amid ongoing Royal crisis.

His Maiesty, who has now pledged support to authorities in finding out a solution for his defamed brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, is told to look for opinions different than his own.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Daily Mail: “She relishes a high workload and usually undertakes the most royal engagements of any royal. However, she prefers to avoid the media circus that follows the most high profile royals.”

“She is absolutely pivotal in keeping public support for the monarchy,” he adds.

The expert notes: 'What Anne can offer King Charles, who reportedly has been under pressure from William over his handling of this crisis, is down to earth advice.'

Mr Fitzwilliams notes ‘it is pivotal that Charles listens to views which differ or are opposed to his own'.

King Charles III or Charles Philip Arthur George, is the reigning King of England and is the son of the late Queen Elizabeth who died back in 2022. From his first marriage to Princess Diana, King Charles has two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry but his current partner right now is Queen Camilla, with her he shares no heirs to the throne. The King is best known for his bid for environmental conservation and holds that as his biggest priority.