Cardi B 'no-nonsense' move: Why she distanced herself from Stefon Diggs? Source

Cardi B 'no-nonsense' move: Why she distanced herself from Stefon Diggs?

Cardi B walked out on Stefon Diggs as soon as she realized their relationship "was getting too heated and complicated."

The 33-year-old rapper and the New England Patriots wide receiver's breakup rumors have been spreading since Stefon's team lost the 2026 Super Bowl.

A source revealed to People that Cardi has "pulled back" from the Stefon Diggs romance after the moment she felt she could not rely on him.

"Things were getting too heated and complicated. Cardi is very no-nonsense," the insider said.

Cardi and Stefon began dating last year and made their relationship public back in May.

The pair also welcomed one son together in November.

The tipster added that "the second she felt that she couldn't trust him, she pulled back to focus on her kids, her music and tour."

"She needs stability and wants the same for her kids."

However, the tattler also noted that their bond is not entirely over.

"They co-parent and the door is not completely closed. They might reconnect in the future," the source shared.

It is pertinent to mention that Cardi is also mom to daughter Blossom, 17 months, son Wave, four, and daughter Kulture, seven, whom he welcomed with her estranged husband rapper Offset.