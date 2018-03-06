‘Senate elections prove democratic set-up flourishing in country’

KARACHI: The election to the Senate proves that democratic dispensation in the country is continuing and getting stronger with each passing day.

These views were expressed on Monday as Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair met Speaker of National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, Governor of Punjab Rafiq Rajwana and Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhaghra here at Governor House, Karachi.

The meeting took into consideration the political, economic, and governance issues of the country. The four senior state authorities were of the consensus view that the people of the country could be best served with a flourishing democratic dispensation. They praised the role of all the stakeholders in strengthening democracy.

The participants of the meeting said difference of opinion is a part and parcel of democratic governance and constructive criticism should be carried out to reform and improve the governance. They said required steps would be taken by the government for continuity of improved law and order situation, improving economy and for ending unemployment, poverty in the country. The Sindh Governor Zubair said the federal government is spending Rs 75 billion to construct mega development projects in the country with the vision that every part of the country should be developed on a uniform basis. He said under the federal government's financial assistance, the long-delayed Lyari Expressway had been completed. He said the infrastructure of industrial zones of the province is being constructed and improved to carry forward the industrialization in the country. He said the socio-economic aspects of the lives of masses are being improved with support of federal govt.

The speaker of National Assembly on the occasion said the process of legislation is continuing for the welfare and to the advantage of the common men.

He said steps should be taken for the larger good of the society keeping in view the legal and constitutional bindings for the system of governance. They were also of the view that all the stakeholders in the governance would continue to take steps for economic development, solidarity and defence of the country, as well as for raising the standard of living of people.