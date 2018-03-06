Jam Saqi passes away

HYDERABAD: Veteran politician and the leader of Pakistan People’s Party Muhammad Jam, son of Muhammad Sachal Jhanji known as Jam Saqi, breathed his last at the age of 73 at his residence in Qasimabad here on Monday morning. According to family sources, Jam Saqi, born on October 31, 1946 in village Jhanji Taluka, Chachro district, Tharparkar, had completed his primary education in 1953 from the school of his native village and matriculation in 1963 from the local Board High School, Chachro. He completed the second year and B.A. fromSachal Sarmast Arts College, Hyderabad, in 1964 and 1967 respectively and later did M.A. Politics from the University of Sindh, Jamshoro. He started his political career from the students union in 1961 and was elected as General Secretary of the Hyderabad Students Federation. Later, he laid the foundation of Sindh National Students Federation and was elected as the founder President. He started his political career in 1972 from the National Awami Party, did politics from the platform of Communist Party of Pakistan and later joined the Pakistan People's Party in 1994 and remained a member of PPP Sindh Council till his death. He went to jail many times during his political career and struggle against the dictatorship.

He also served as the Special Assistant of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Abdullah Shah on bonded labour and also played an active role in human rights organisations. He was the author of seven books and also launched newspapers and magazines, including Daily Halchal.