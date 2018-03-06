PPP’s Abdul Bari wins Ghotki by-election

By News desk

GHOTKI: The PPP candidate Mian Abdul Bari Pitafi defeated the PML-F's candidate Mian Majan in the by-poll held for PS-7 constituency in Mirupur Mathelo, Ghotki on Monday. A tough contest was witnessed between the PPP candidate Abdul Bari Pitafi and the PML-F candidate Mian Abdul Malik. According to unofficial results, Pitafi secured 48,114 votes while Majan got 36,986 votes, The PPP candidate according to unofficial results won with a lead of over 11,000 votes. The PS-7 seat was vacated after the death of Sindh Assembly's member Ahmed Ali Khan.

The candidates were backed by Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar and Sardar Muhammed Bakhash Khan Mahar. Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar opposed the PPP candidate Abdul Bari Pitafi and supported PML-F candidate Mian Abdul Malik. No untoward incident was reported from any polling station.

The deputy commissioner Ghotki had announced a local holiday in Ghotki. There are around 179,800 registered voters in this constituency, while as many as 85,000

voters exercised their right to vote.

There were 164 polling stations, The election monitoring officer Noor Muhammad had imposed a fine of 50,000 rupees each on both the candidates on Sunday for violating the election rules.

The aw enforcement agencies, including the Rangers and 3,500 police officers were deployed in the constituency for ensuring a smooth voting process.