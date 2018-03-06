Partly cloudy forecast

Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present in upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas and cold in upper parts of the country.

Rainfall was recorded at Murree (05mm), Kakul (03mm) and Rawalakot (01mm). Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where it was -06°C while in Lahore, maximum temperature was 25°C, minimum was 12°C and humidity level was 38 percent.