216 pharmacy graduates get degrees

LAHORE: Punjab University’s College of Pharmacy organised its 5th annual convocation at a local hotel here Monday in which 216 degrees of Pharm-D were distributed among the graduates of session 2012-2017.

Punjab University’s Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Sajid Rashid, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof Dr Khalid Hussain, Principal College of Pharmacy Prof Dr Nadeem Irfan Bukhari, senior faculty members and a large number of students and their parents were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Khalid Hussain said the research culture was being promoted at the college. Prof Dr Nadeem Irfan Bukhari said the college was providing best teaching and research facilities to the students.