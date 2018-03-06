PSO offers non-fuel retail services at new Shop Stop

KARACHI: PSO, in its quest for excellence and market leadership, continues to rejuvenate the outlook and style of “Shop Stop”. The convenience stores provide ‘all in one’ retail services and aim to cater the needs of PSO customers by offering a wide range of products birthday cake, hi-tea items as well as an early morning breakfast from the Espresso to grabbing a glass of juice before hitting the gym from the Bar-Asinga, an emerging juice brand. An ATM within Shop Stop provides the customers a convenient and secure environment for financial transaction”.

MD and CEO PSO, Sheikh Imranul Haque inaugurated the 10th upgraded Shop Stop convenience store at PSO’s petrol pump, at the Karachi’s Stadium Service Station. He said “the reports suggest that Pakistan’s retail sector stands around $50billion and has been growing faster than the economy in the recent years. Realizing the huge potential in this domain, the PSO has revamped the concept of its non-fuel retail stores into modern convenience stores designed on a customer centric approach.”

The PSO, is the nation’s largest energy company engaged in the marketing and distribution of various POL products including Motor Gasoline, High Speed Diesel, Furnace Oil, Jet Fuel, Kerosene, CNG, LPG, LNG, petrochemicals and lubricants.