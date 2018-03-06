Bank Al Baraka appoints new CEO

KARACHI: The chairman and board of directors of Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Ltd (ABPL) have appointed Ahmed Shuja Kidwai as chief executive officer of the bank with effect from March 1, 2018, a statement said on Monday.

Kidwai is a seasoned banker with over 40 years of diversified experience in local, as well as international markets, it added.

His association with Al Baraka goes back to 1996 where he served in different capacities before becoming the chief operating officer, in 2011.

Due to his commitment and leadership skills, Al Baraka Pakistan made strong presence in Islamic banking industry, it added.