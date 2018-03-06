Tue March 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

March 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bank Al Baraka appoints new CEO

Bank Al Baraka appoints new CEO

KARACHI: The chairman and board of directors of Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Ltd (ABPL) have appointed Ahmed Shuja Kidwai as chief executive officer of the bank with effect from March 1, 2018, a statement said on Monday.

Kidwai is a seasoned banker with over 40 years of diversified experience in local, as well as international markets, it added.

His association with Al Baraka goes back to 1996 where he served in different capacities before becoming the chief operating officer, in 2011.

Due to his commitment and leadership skills, Al Baraka Pakistan made strong presence in Islamic banking industry, it added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar