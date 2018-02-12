Mon February 12, 2018
National

February 12, 2018

District administration

Rawalpindi: The district administration has urged the citizens not to allow their children to violate kite flying ban imposed by the provincial government else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken and the ban violators would be sent behind the bars.

District administration spokesman said 12,828 kites were recovered during February with 386 kites flying string rolls while 49 accused were sent behind the bars. He said that police have registered 105 cases since January 1 this year.

