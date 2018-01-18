Elements doing politics over Zainab’s murder should fear Allah: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said the elements doing politics over Zainab case should be fearful of Allah Almighty because he and the nation shall never forgive those doing politics on such painful incidents. The CM said for God sake politics on such incidents and playing with the emotions of the nation should be stopped. The government is working hard to arrest the culprits involved in the murder of Zainab. The investigation is being carried out scientifically; the culprits will be brought to book soon and they will meet their logical end under the law. The head and other members of the JIT are working day and night to arrest the criminals and police, Special Branch, Nadra, Punjab Forensic Science Agency and all other line departments are moving forward in an organised manner.

No stone has been left unturned to arrest the criminals and proactive support of federal intelligence agencies has also been obtained in this case. “I am personally supervising the progress on this case and it is my request that rumours should be avoided and the team working on this case should be given fullest support. We are hopeful that the hardened criminals involved in the rape-cum-murder of Zainab will be arrested soon,” the CM added.

He expressed these views while talking to media after chairing an important meeting that was held at the Kasur DPO office Wednesday to review progress on Zainab murder case. At the outset, the chief minister said it is his request to the people of Kasur especially the residents of the area where Zainab lived to lend a helping hand to the JIT. The name of the person and his family members will be kept secret if they provide any clue or useful information regarding this and I assure that the person and his family will remain secure.

The whole nation shares the grief of the bereaved family and I also went to share their grief after the Fajar prayers, he added. He said the culprits will be given exemplary punishment under the law so that no one could ever think of doing such a savage act.

To questions of media, the chief minister said positive progress has been made in the case and I could say that most competent and hard working officers are working on this case. Timeframe cannot be given about the arrest of the criminal. However, we are getting closer to him.

To a question, the chief minister said the way Zainab is daughter of the nation, Asma is also our daughter who was murdered after molestation in Mardan. I want to put the question to the elements staging sit-in on The Mall that if they have same prayers and grief for the daughter of Mardan?

The post-mortem report showed that Asma was also molested. Both Asma and Zainab are daughters of the nation. Geographical divide cannot change the circumstances, he added. Rape-cum-murder of daughters in Mardan and Kasur, murder of a student namely Mashal Khan in DI Khan, killing of lawyers in Quetta as well as tragic incidents that occurred in Karachi and other districts are a matter of concern for us. He said murder of Murtaza Bhutto should also be recalled as his sister was the prime minister when he was killed. The same party was ruling Sindh and chief minister was also from the same party. Did anybody demand them to resign then? Pakistanis are the victim of circumstances and nation has the right to know that why agitations and sit-ins were not held then. The nation demands justice for Zainab and Asma and it also requires employment and justice. By the grace of Almighty Allah, everything will be held accountable and the media should also play its role in strengthening society, he added.

Meanwhile, chief minister chaired a meeting at Kasur DPO office in which he was briefed about the progress made on Zainab’s case. He was given a detailed briefing about the progress made through the footage. Addressing the meeting, he said hardened criminals will not escape from the clutches of law and directed the investigation teams to continue their probe with zeal and professionalism. He said arrest of the killer is a major challenge.

Punjab government spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, MPAs, Sheikhupura RPO, head of JIT along with members, DC, DPO Kasur and others attended the meeting while provincial ministers Rana Sanaullah, Ayub Gadhi, Jahangir Khanzada, adviser Rana Maqbool Ahmed, ACS (Home) and IG Police attended the meeting through video-link from the office of Punjab Safe City Authority at Qurban Lines in Lahore.

According to another report, the chief minister said he has given enough time to the sugar mill owners, adding that they will not be given more time now. I shall go to every extent to protect the interests of the farmers, he added.

He said this while chairing a meeting through video-link, Wednesday. The meeting was held to review matters pertaining to payments to the sugarcane farmers. The chief minister expressed his strong indignation over the complaints of deduction in weight and procurement of sugarcane from farmers at lesser rates and issued final warning of 48 hours to the sugar mill owners to mend their ways. The chief minister also took notice of the death of a class 12th student Dilawar Abbas during a brawl at a football match in Liaqatabad. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and also sought a report from DIG Operations in this connection.

On the other hand, the chief minister expressed a sense of grief over the death of Syed Khawar Shah, former DG Sports Board Punjab and president of Pakistan Baseball Federation. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.