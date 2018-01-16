CM orders opening of one track of Submarine Chowrangi Underpass

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Local Government Department to complete one track of Submarine Chowrangi underpass by next Sunday so that it could be opened for traffic the very next day.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review Karachi Package schemes at the CM House, according to a statement issued on Monday. The meeting was attended by Minister for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Planning and Development Secretary Shireen Narejo, Karachi Package Project Director Niaz Soomro as well as senior officers of P&D and finance departments, among others.

CM Shah said that he was keen to start construction of the bridge at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Gizri Boulevard, which would cost Rs700 million. But this work would start in full swing when one track of Submarine Chowrangi Underpass would be opened for traffic, he added and directed Jam Khan Shoro to complete the work on the underpass by next Sunday so that he could open it for traffic the following day – Monday, January 22.

He also discussed the scheme of bridge at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Gizri Boulevard. “I want to complete this scheme within three months – it is a most important bridge and located in a residential area,” he said.

The local government minister apprised the chief minister of the progress of different schemes. He said that the construction of road from Tank Chowrangi to Super Highway via Thadho Nalla costing about Rs350 million is in full swing and added that it would be an important alternative route for the traffic of Malir and its adjoining areas towards Super Highway and its related routes.

Shoro said that construction of Tipu Sultan Road from Sharea Faisal for Rs280 million is a two-kilometer road and its carpeting had been started, while work on the bridge at Tipu Sultan and intersection at Shaheed-e-Millat Road is also in progress. It is a Rs515.18 million scheme.

CM Shah told the meeting that the mother of Lt Yasir Abbas who was killed in an attack on the Mehran Base in 2011 had met him during his visit to the Karachi Food Festival and complained that nothing has been named after her martyred son to remember his sacrifice.

“I have lots of respect for the mother who lost her son [Lt Yasir Abbas] in the defense of our homeland,” he said and directed the local government minister to name an under-construction bridge in honour of the fallen soldier.