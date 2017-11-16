Earthquake

Hundreds of people have lost their lives after a powerful earthquake hit the northern border region between Iran and Iraq. According to some media reports, around 400 people died while more than 8,000 people were wounded. With the magnitude of 7.3, the earthquake is being called the strongest earthquake of the year. Around 12,000 residential buildings have been totally collapsed, leaving hundreds of people homeless.

Because of damaged and broken roads, the authorities are facing a lot of difficulties while providing aid to the needy and the helpless. Small children are crying for help and it is our moral obligation to alleviate their suffering. All countries must step forward to help these people in need. These people are without a roof and fighting the cold weather on their own.

Fida Zaman ( Kech )