Function on Allama Iqbal today

PESHAWAR: The Shaheed Benazir Bhuto Women University will arrange a special function today (Thursday) to mark the 140th birth anniversary of great poet-philosopher, Allama Iqbal.

The programme will be hosted at the Larama Campus of the university at 10am. The Urdu Department of the varsity and Cultural Centre of the Islamic Republic of Iran have joined hands for arranging the event.

Experts will speak on the life and work of the great poet on the occasion. The students will present skits based on the poetic verses of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.