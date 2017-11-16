Three Indians to appear in ITF Seniors event in Lahore

KARACHI: Three Indian tennis players are coming to play the 32nd Pakistan ITF Seniors World Ranking Tennis Championship which is scheduled from November 21-26 at PLTA Tennis Academy in Lahore.

The players are Pawan Jain, Naresh Khatri, and Gurvinder Singh Sethi. Madhukar Kumar, Kantimahanthu Roop, Anil Kumar Kaushal, Harsh Kumar Sharma, Sukhbir Singh Baniwal, and Gurvinder Singh Sethi withdrew from 55 plus doubles event. And the pair of Kishore Choudhary and Sukhbir Singh Baniwal withdrew from the 60 plus age category in doubles event.

German player Wolfgang Rausch also withdrew his name from 65 plus category. Now, only Pakistani players are left in the main draw of different categories. In the 35 plus category, the players are Shahzad Khan, Hadi Hussain, and Humayun Rana.

In the 40 plus category, the players are Talha Waheed, Hasan Said, Shehryar Salamat, Shakeel Muhammad, and Mehboob Waheed. The players in the 45 plus category are Rashid Ahmad Malik, Furqan Khan, Irfanullah Khan, and Sajjad Rasul.

Arif Muhammad and Hussain Qurashi are the main draw players of 50 plus category. Pawan Jain, Naresh Khatri, Gurvinder Singh Sethi, Imran Noon. Malak Inamullah Khan are the players of the main draw of 55 plus category.

In the 60 plus category, Waqar Nisar, Shahid Mahmood, and Muhammad Saeed are the main draw players. Asad Niaz, Shahid Mehmood, Khurram Khawaja, and Naveed Najam are the main draw players of 65 plus category.