Dr AQ Khan calls for crackdown on fake drugs

Islamabad :Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan on Wednesday asked the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan to check the manufacturing and sale of fake medicines in the country.

He was addressing a two-day 'International Conference on Recent Innovation in Pharmaceutical Sciences' organised by the Riphah International University here. The nuclear scientist said universities were the centres of research all over the world and therefore, Pakistani institutions should focus their attention on conceptual learning and their more practical implications.

"Innovation is part of education and our aim should be to benefit the mankind from these advancements. It is the responsibility of faculty members to spread knowledge with the aim to serve the country as Pakistan need’s experts in every walk of life," he said.

Dr AQ Khan threw light on the achievements made in the field of nuclear technology by him and his colleagues for a safer and peaceful country. He advised the educated youth to take Pakistan forward in every field by working hard first in studies and then in their respective fields. "Pharmaceutical sciences in particular need special attention to provide natural cure for most of common diseases," he said.

He appreciated the efforts of the Riphah International University not only in imparting quality education but also in developing ethical and moral values among youths. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), highlighted the importance of Pharmaceutical research in the modern era and the role of HEC in providing research facilities and scholarships for students and faculty over the last 15 years.

He said that universities should not only focus on basic research but more on applied research so that our research projects can create positive impact in the society. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Anwar ul Hassan Gillani (Chairman Pakistan Council for Science & Technology) who also happen to be an expert in pharmaceutical Sciences appreciated the efforts of Riphah International University in organizing this valuable conference to facilitate researchers to share their research innovation projects with national and international participants.

He added that pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan relatively grew on the extreme pace over the last two decades but still we need more comprehensive work to produce raw material for most of the medicines being export from other countries.

He highlighted the usefulness of natural medicines, healthy food and exercise in our daily life to reduce life threatening diseases.

Executive Director Islamic International Medical College Trust Asadullah Khan briefed participants that our focus is on pharmaceutical sciences aimed at providing patient safety. He said medical errors in prescribing, curing and treatment of patients is one of the major problem in medical sciences and developed countries are spending billions of dollars to reduce these errors.

He said the Riphah International University has also launched Riphah Institute of Healthcare Improvement & safety to produce professional for quality health care in Pakistan. Earlier, Prof Anis Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of the Riphah International University, welcomed the participants and thanked collaborators, partners, sponsors and organisers, who worked together to organise the mega event.

He said the university as part of its mission and values would continue to encourage and actively participate in the activities related to applied research, which would ultimately benefit of human being. The inaugural session was attended by more than 500 health and medical professionals, regulators, academicians, clinicians, researchers and students.

The conference was also graced by the presence of academic and administrative heads from different universities including Prof. Dr. Jamshed Anwar Lancaster University, UK, Prof. Dr. Zaheer-ud-Din Babar University of Hudderseld, UK, Prof. Dr. Phil Ok Koh (South Korea), Prof. Dr. Syed Azhar Syed Sulaiman (USM), Malaysia, Prof. Dr. Simon Newkirk (USA), Prof. Dr. Hassan Rachmat (University of Jakarta), Dr. Amer Hayat Khan (Malaysia). Prof. Dr. Jamshed Iqbal, Dr. Abdul Jabbar Shah (COMSATS) , Prof. Dr. Khalid Mohammed Khan (HEJ, Karachi), Prof. Dr. Abdullah Dayo (University of Sindh, Jamshoro), Prof. Dr. Azhar Hussain (Hamdard University, Islamabad), Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal (University of Peshawar), Prof. Dr. Nadem Irfan Bukhari (University of the Punjab, Lahore), Prof. Dr. Saeed ul Hassan (University of Lahore), Prof. Dr. Niaz Ali (KMU, Peshawar), Prof. Dr. Gul Majeed, Dr. Fakhar ud Din, Dr. Gul Shahnaz (QU Islamabad), Dr. Wadood Ali Shah (University of Malakand, KPK) and Dr. Sattar Bakhsh Awan (Gomal University, D.I. Khan) The conference includes 35 oral talks, 50 scientific posters and two workshops. It will end today (Thursday).