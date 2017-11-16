Investment opportunities discussed

LAHORE :A delegation of UK-Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry visited head office of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab and discussed with Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti investment in various sectors. Overseas Pakistanis Commission Director General Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Additional DG Agha Yousaf, Directors Asad Naeem and Raja Zubair were also present.

Afzaal Bhatti while apprising the delegation of various sectors of investment in Punjab told that on the special instructions of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Punjab govt is providing complete technical assistance to investors to set up new projects in the province. All possible facilities are being provided to investors, while OPC is an integral part of the efforts to generate foreign investment in the province. Afzaal Bhatti said the Punjab province has plenty of resources and opportunities and Overseas Pakistanis should invest in different fields of interest. The Punjab government has introduced pro-business policies and offers lucrative opportunities to investors, especially in the field of Energy, Agriculture, Livestock & Dairy Development, Mines & Minerals, Tourism and Infrastructure.

The delegation showed keen interest in different sectors for investment and thanked the OPC team for arranging fruitful meetings with the high-ups of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and other stakeholders. Documentary about OPC was shown while question answer session was held. The delegation members were Ch Siddiq (president), Kamran Khan (general secretary) Amjad Khan, Jahanzaib Anees, Tahira Butt, Shafqat Khan, Zahra Pervaiz, Faisal Khawaja, Sajid Kashif, Afzal Malik and Ihsan Khan.