Mufti Qavi released on bail

MULTAN: District and Sessions Judge Ameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday granted bail to cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi, a co-accused in social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch murder case, and ordered him to submit surety bond of worth Rs0.2 million. Arguing in favour of the bail, Qavi’s counsel Khurram Shahzad said that no recovery could be made from his client after spending 13 days in police custody on physical remand. He challenged the polygraph test, saying it has no legal worth.

Meanwhile, Mufti Qavi was released from the jail. A large number of his friends warmly received him. Talking to this scribe before appearing for the hearing, he said, “I am seriously thinking to develop a forum against women violence and killing in the name of honour. I will soon announce a detailed charter against violence in consultation of close aides. There is a dire need to protect women.”