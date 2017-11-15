Wed November 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Mufti Qavi released on bail

Mufti Qavi released on bail

MULTAN: District and Sessions Judge Ameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday granted bail to cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi, a co-accused in social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch murder case, and ordered him to submit surety bond of worth Rs0.2 million. Arguing in favour of the bail, Qavi’s counsel Khurram Shahzad said that no recovery could be made from his client after spending 13 days in police custody on physical remand. He challenged the polygraph test, saying it has no legal worth.

Meanwhile, Mufti Qavi was released from the jail. A large number of his friends warmly received him. Talking to this scribe before appearing for the hearing, he said, “I am seriously thinking to develop a forum against women violence and killing in the name of honour. I will soon announce a detailed charter against violence in consultation of close aides. There is a dire need to protect women.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement