Dog show held

Rawalpindi: Army Heritage Foundation (AHF) with the collaboration of Qureshi Enterprises held German Shepherd LG Dog Show and all-breed dog show at Ayub National Park Cricket Ground.

Thousands of people witnessed the show and took keen interest in different species of dogs. Hundreds of dog keepers took part in the competition with their rare dogs of different breeds and species. Renowned dog specialist from Britain Miss Keroleen Marsden adjudged the best dogs and winners in the competition.

Director General of Army Heritage Foundation Brigadier (r) Zaman Nasrullah Khan Niazi was chief guest on the occasion while Lt Col. (r) Shahzad Mehmood, Lt. Col (r) Taleem and ABM Army Heritage Foundation Abdul Rehman were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion of prize distribution ceremony, AHF Director General Brigadier (r) Zaman Nasrullah Khan Niazi said that the aim behind such activities is to reflect positive image of our country and also generate healthy activities so as to take out general public for some timing different. He said that this also encouraged the dogs and pet owners to show their unique burred to the general public and youth as Pakistan is ranked high in having these breeds.

Brigadier (r) Zaman Nasrullah Khan Niazi also thanked all participants who came from all across the country to take part in the competition. At the end of the function, he distributed medals, trophies and cash prizes among the winners.