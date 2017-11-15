SSU commandos secure third positions in Asia International shooting event

KARACHI: Two SSU Sindh Police commandos secured third positions in two different categories in the Asia International Defensive Pistol Association Cup (IDPA) Competition held in Bangkok.

More than 100 shooters from 10 Asian countries participated in the competition, which was organised by China, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Macau.

Two commandos from Special Security Unit Sindh Police represented Pakistan. Commando Arsalan Anwar got third position in the International Category, while Commando Abdul Shakoor secured third position in Marksman Category.

Commandant SSU Maqsood Ahmed extended his heartiest congratulations to the commandoes for their achievement.He urged the police personnel for acquiring skills, techniques and stamina which play an effective role in foiling the designs of criminals. The commandant added that SSU was paying maximum attention to providing modern training and improving the professional capabilities of its commandos.