Diversion plan issued for Drigh Road flyover repairs

The city’s traffic police on Tuesday issued a diversion plan in view of the repair work started on the Drigh Road Flyover.

A spokesman for the Karachi traffic police said the rehabilitation of the one-way bridge was underway, therefore, the intersection of Rashid Minhas Road and Sharea Faisal via Drigh Road had been closed for traffic.

The commuters coming from Rashid Minhas Road can reach Sharea Faisal by either going towards the Natha Khan Bridge to take a U-turn at Star Gate or reach the Karsaz Bridge via Stadium road.

The traffic coming from the Malir side via Star Gate will take a right turn underneath the Drigh Road bridge and onward to Rashid Minhas Road. Citizens can also reach out to the traffic police helpline, 1915, for round-the-clock assistance, said the spokesman.