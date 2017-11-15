Wed November 15, 2017
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2017

Rupee weakens

The rupee posted minor loses on Tuesday, owing to flat dollar demand from importers, dealers said. The rupee ended slightly weaker at 105.45 against the dollar as compared to Monday’s closing of 105.43 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

In the open market, the rupee remained  flat at 107.20/40 against the dollar, according to rates quoted by the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Comments

