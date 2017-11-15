Rupee weakens

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rupee posted minor loses on Tuesday, owing to flat dollar demand from importers, dealers said. The rupee ended slightly weaker at 105.45 against the dollar as compared to Monday’s closing of 105.43 in the interbank foreign exchange market.
In the open market, the rupee remained flat at 107.20/40 against the dollar, according to rates quoted by the Forex Association of Pakistan.
