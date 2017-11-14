Blocked

Sit-in by a religious party at the Faizabad Interchange has completely paralysed the lives of people of twin cities. The intersection is one of the busiest junctions of the city and it doesn’t only connect Rawalpindi to the capital, but it connects Islamabad to other rural areas as well. The sit-in has caused traffic jams. During rush hour, long queues of vehicles can be seen on the road.

Commuters, especially school- and office-going individuals, are finding it extremely hard to reach their destination on time. A distance which could have been covered in 30 minutes now requires two to three hours. The administration of Islamabad and especially the federal government should try to find a plausible solution at the earliest either by dialogue or by taking action.

Aitezaz Rashid Bajwa (Islamabad)