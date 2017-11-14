Missing swimmers

Despite the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) orders to postpone the event, the Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF) held All Pakistan Junior National Age Group Swimming Championship in Karachi from November 10 to November 12. The board had asked to postpone the event due to unfavourable weather conditions all over the country, including heavy smog in Punjab. The event dates were also coinciding with exams in schools. This is the reason why athletes from Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Balochistan could not take part in the competition.

Only one boy from Islamabad participated. From Punjab, only one team could come to Karachi and the rest couldn’t participate because of examinations. Sindh had an advantage and it won the trophy. It was unfortunate to see that not even in a single competition the eight rows were full with swimmers. Although every race should have around 12 swimmers to compete with each other, only five to six swimmers competed in a single race. Can anyone ask what is the contribution of the PSF to promote the sport all over the country?

Major (r) Abrar Bhatti (Lahore)