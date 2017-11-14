No to deforestation

According to some media reports, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced to use forest land for various projects, including energy generation. This is something the majority does not agree with. The province has already suffered rapid deforestation in the past and this present government promised to recover lost forests. Such steps will result in even more loss of forest cover. It is imperative that not only should lost forests be recovered but additional afforestation be also carried out urgently to save this province.

The CM and concerned departments must not waste useful land which should be exclusively utilised for plantation purposes only. If there is a need to start alternative and sustainable clean energy schemes, the provincial government has additional land that can be used. It is hoped that the provincial government will help promote this proper system to save forests and the environment.

Zainab Sultan Khanam (Abbottabad)