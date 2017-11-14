Conference on CPEC from Nov 17

PESHAWAR: The Institute of Architects of Pakistan (IAP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has announced to hold three-day international conference on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) here on Nov 17.

IAP KP chapter chairman, Mansoor Ahmad Khan announced the decision at a news conference on Monday.

The conference convener, Zulfiqar Ali, member, Tariq Khattak, and others were also present. He said in this year, the conference would be themed on CPEC: ‘Our way forward’, comprising on three different sessions in three-days from November 17 to 19. The governor will formally inaugurate the conference while chief minister will be the chief guest at closing ceremony. He said the building material and technology exhibition would be part of the moot.