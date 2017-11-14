Tue November 14, 2017
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2017

Dangerous agent

The use of calcium carbide for artificial ripening of fruit may cause health problems, including intestine issues, loss of memory, insomnia and other life-threatening diseases. According to experts, calcium carbide produces acetylene gas that may lead to serious health problems.

Keeping in view the harmful effects of this chemical agent, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has already banned the use of carbon carbide across the province. It is hoped that the other provinces will follow suit.

Salman Khan Soomro (Larkana)

