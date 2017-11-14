MQM-P’s Ali Raza Abidi resigns from National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: MQM-P MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi has announced his resaignation from the National Assembly. In a letter on Monday written to Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and shared on Twitter, Abidi said he was resigning over political and personal reasons.

“I announce to quit the MQM-P and resign from NA-251 as this is not what I believed in and stood for,” Abidi had tweeted following a joint press conference held by MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar and Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal in which both the parties announced an alliance saying they would contest the upcoming general elections under one manifesto, one symbol and one name.

Although, the alliance lasted a mere 24 hours as Sattar announced his resignation and returned as the MQM-P chief in a dramatic turn of events but Abidi stuck to his guns. On Monday he announced on the micro-blogging platform that he had been invited by the speaker to submit his resignation in person on Wednesday. He also provided the reasons behind his decision to resign in another tweet. He said he was resigning because of the four-year operation in Karachi, its motives, interventions in election results and his inability to do anything for his constituency, city census results, local government powers and because he could not be a part of an electoral alliance with the PSP.