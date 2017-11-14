Tue November 14, 2017
November 14, 2017

Court adjourns ephedrine case until 20th

RAWALPINDI: The anti-narcotics court adjourned hearing of ephedrine case without any proceeding until November 20.  The case was adjourned as anti-narcotics judge Raja Pervaiz Akhtar was absent Monday. The accused Muhammad Hanif Abbasi his brother Basit Abbasi and six others were present in the court.

