Court adjourns ephedrine case until 20th

RAWALPINDI: The anti-narcotics court adjourned hearing of ephedrine case without any proceeding until November 20. The case was adjourned as anti-narcotics judge Raja Pervaiz Akhtar was absent Monday. The accused Muhammad Hanif Abbasi his brother Basit Abbasi and six others were present in the court.
