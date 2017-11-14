Asian throwball event in Pakistan postponed

KARACHI: Asian Men and Women Throwball Championships which were scheduled to be held here in Karachi’s PSB Centre from December 25 to 29 have been postponed due to World Throwball Championships, scheduled to run on the same dates in Indonesia.

“We have been told by Asian Throwball Federation that the Asian event cannot be held at the dates previously announced since World Throwball Tournament in Indonesia has now been scheduled on those dates,” Maqbool Ahmed, Secretary Pakistan Throwball Federation (PTF), told PPI.

At least eight foreign men and women teams were expected to compete in the Asian throwball events. Invitations were sent to 12 countries.The main men and women tournaments were scheduled to be played from December 25 to 28 and one-day beach throwball event was to be organised for both men and women.

PTF were expecting to host teams from India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, Afghanistan, Nepal, Syria and Uganda. “We have been told to hold the event in January or February next year. So the right to host the Asian tournament is still with us. We will soon announce new dates after discussing the matter further with Asian Throwball officials,” Maqbool said.