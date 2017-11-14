Tue November 14, 2017
Lahore

Our Correspondent
November 14, 2017

Minister reviews widows awareness plan

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Women Development Department (WDD) Hameeda Waheeduddin chaired a meeting of sub-committee for distribution of awareness pamphlets to widows.

WDD Secretary Bushra Aman, representatives of Social Welfare, commissioner Sargodha division, Punjab Social Protection Authority, Punjab Endowment Fund and Punjab Board of Investment and Trade attended the meeting. 

Bushra Aman briefed the meeting in detail. The meeting reviewed the brochure prepared by Sargodha division containing information of the services provided by the Punjab government to widows, registration of widows, liaison with all divisional commissioners, designing of the brochure and branding of the activity.

Hameeda Waheeduddin directed the committee to coordinate with all divisional commissioners in this regard so that maximum number of widows could get benefit of this activity.

