Deforestation

Forest plays an important role in maintaining a clean and pollution-free environment. This conservation of this natural resource is necessary. Trees take carbon dioxide and release oxygen. According to environmental experts, a country should have 10 percent forest cover. But unfortunately, Pakistan has forest cover is only 2.5 percent. Deforestation has lead to changes in weather. The country is witnessing extreme temperatures. Pollution is increasing day by day, leaving no fresh air.

Many experts believe that by 2050, Pakistan will lose a great percentage of water. Deforestation has already led to little to no rainfall in the country. In different areas of the country, there is a lack of water, creating numerous problems for the people. The government must take immediate action against deforestation. Campaigns should be launched across the country and people must be encouraged to plant more trees.

Alijan Dilwash (Makran)