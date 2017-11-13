CITY PULSE

Alienation

Full Circle Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled “Alienation”, a group show featuring works by Anum Lasharie, Annem Zaidi, Babar Moghal, Manizhe Ali, Paul Mehdi Rizvi, Sheherezade Junejo and Shiraz Malik. The exhibition opens on Tuesday, Nov 14 at 5pm and will continue till December 5.

Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Comedy Masala International

Pakistan American Cultural Centre is hosting an event titled “Comedy Masala International” featuring performances by Carmen Lynch and Wil Sylvince from USA, Singaporean comedian, Jinx Yeo and Pakistani comedian and founder of the Comedy Masala, Umar Rana.

The event runs through Thursday, Nov 23 to Saturday Nov 25 at the PACC.

Event schedule:

Thursday Nov 23|Opening night at 9.30pm

Friday, Nov 24|Early show: 7.30pm, late show: 9.30pm

Saturday, Nov 25|Early show: 7.30pm, late show: 9.30pm

Call 021–3890 9914 for tickets and more information.