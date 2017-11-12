WADA obtains Russian doping database

NEW YORK: The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday it had obtained a database that confirmed allegations of widespread state-sponsored doping in Russia made in the McLaren report.

WADA said it was confident the file acquired by its Investigations and Intelligence department is the Moscow anti-doping laboratory’s testing data from January 2012-August 2015.

Despite repeated calls for Russia to cooperate with international bodies to stamp out doping, Russian authorities have always denied the state’s role in the scandal.

WADA said it was finalising the forensic analysis of the enormous backup file and expected to provide more information at its executive committee and foundation board meetings in Seoul on November 15-16.

The doping agency said it had briefed the International Olympic Committee’s Schmid and Oswald Commissions, which are conducting investigations into Russian doping.

The new information could be a damaging blow to Russia’s chances of competing at February’s Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The IOC has said it will decide at its executive board meeting from December 5-7 on the participation of Russian competitors in Pyeongchang.