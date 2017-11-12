Christian students rewarded

LAHORE

A ceremony to award prizes to outstanding students of the Christian community in Punjab was held at the auditorium of St. Anthony’s School.

According to a press release, medals and shields were presented to those who got 80 percent and above marks in the 2017 matric exams. Those who secured 90 percent and above marks were awarded an extra award of Rs 5,000. Anoosh John with 1,080 and Faraz Azhar with 1,073 marks were among the highest achievers.

Ms Hina Iqbal, deputy district education officer, Gujranwala, was the chief guest of the programme. Shahid Ambrose Mughal, St. Anthony’s High school principal, said Pakistan was giving every possible opportunity to the talented Christians in in the country.

Sikh yatrees: Some 3,000 Sikh pilgrims have returned to India after participating in the birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

The pilgrims departed from Lahore Railway Station on special train. Strict security was arranged to avoid any untoward incident.

Sikh pilgrims visited Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Rohri Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur during their stay in Pakistan. They said Pakistan is a peaceful country and they would visit it again.

Equity Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chirman Siddiq-ul-Farooq distributed gifts among visitors. He said pilgrim’s peaceful visit reflects that Pakistan is a peace-loving country.

heritage directorate: Federal Minster for Pakistan Railway Khawaja Saad Rafique has ordered setting up directorate of heritage.

While addressing a meeting, he said Pakistan is custodian of buildings and objects of historical significant. PR will save historical equipments, furniture and artifacts.

Additional General Manager Abdul Hameed, Member Finace Faisal Ismaili, Dr Saeed Ahmad, and DG Education were presnt on the occasion.