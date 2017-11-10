UK minister visits police station

MARDAN: RT Horn Mark Field, United Kingdom Minister of State for Asia and Pacific, on Thursday visited Modern Saddar Police Station.

Sources added that the minister visited different parts of the modern police station.

Regional police officer (RPO) Alam Khan Shinwari and district police officer (DPO) Mian Saeed Ahmed, superintendent police (SP) Operation Abdur Rauf Babar and other police officers were also present on the occasion. RPO Alam Khan Shinwari and DPO Mian Saeed Ahmed gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the modern police station.