Watford, Stoke fined by FA for failing to control players

LONDON: Watford and Stoke City have been fined 25,000 pounds ($32,752) and 20,000 pounds respectively for failing to control their players during their Premier League meeting last month, the English Football Association said on Thursday.

The two clubs were charged after a clash between players in the final minutes of Stoke’s 1-0 victory at Vicarage Road.Watford captain Troy Deeney grabbed Stoke midfielder Joe Allen’s face and neck, with match referee Michael Oliver showing a yellow card to both players.Deeney has been since banned for three matches for violent conduct.