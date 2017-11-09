1,056 KP govt officials promoted to higher grades

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Selection Board’s meeting held on Wednesday with Khyber Pakh-tunkhwa Chief Secretary in the chair recommended promotion of 1,056 officers of different departments to the higher grades.

According to an official handout, 16 officers of Establishment Department were recommended for promotion to grade 18 and 19.

Five officers of Communication & Works Department were promoted to grade 18, up to 12 officers of Population Department got grade 18, four officers of Irrigation Department won grade 19 and one officer of Home Department was upgraded to grade 19.

Eight officers of Finance Department received grade 18 and 19, eight officers of Information Department were given grade 18 and 19 and four officers of Environment Department were recommended for promotion to grade 18 and 19.

Three officers of the Agriculture Department were given grade 18, 79 officers of Industries Department grade 18, 137 officers of Higher Education Department grade 18 and 19 and 779 doctors of Health Department were recommended for promotion to grade 18,19 and 20. The chief secretary, during the meeting directed to take disciplinary action against those officers who did not submit their Annual Confidential Reports.